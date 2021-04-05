10:53
USD 84.80
EUR 99.91
RUB 1.11
English

Air pollution: Bishkek takes 68th place in ranking of most polluted cities

Bishkek takes the 68th place in the World Air Quality ranking of the largest cities in the world.

As of 8.30 am, the status of the city is marked as «good». The Air Quality Index, according to the website, is 41 (AQI).

Institute for Environmental Solutions Public Foundation has installed sensors in the capital and suburbs. The map shows average AQI value in different areas of the capital. It is updated hourly.

The U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan also installed a sensor. It shows the air quality index online. Information is updated hourly.

As of 8.00 am, the air quality index (AQI) in the diplomatic mission area was 19.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is divided into six categories indicating increasing levels of health hazard. AQI above 300 indicates hazardous air quality, while the index below 50 — good air quality.
link: https://24.kg/english/188762/
views: 127
Print
Related
1,422 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 149 - in serious condition
One patient dies in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
139 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 89,153 in total
Eight more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
1,311 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 138 - in serious condition
Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours, 1,502 in total
142 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 88,842 in total
Police commission forensic medical examination on death of diplomat
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 129.5 million people globally
Vaccination of MFA employee: Autopsy finds no traces of vaccine
Popular
Sadyr Japarov: Destructive forces are aggravating situation Sadyr Japarov: Destructive forces are aggravating situation
CASA-1000: Construction of high voltage power transmission tower starts CASA-1000: Construction of high voltage power transmission tower starts
Russia hands over mobile microbiological laboratory to Kyrgyzstan Russia hands over mobile microbiological laboratory to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan expects 10,000 tons of flour from Kazakhstan as humanitarian aid Kyrgyzstan expects 10,000 tons of flour from Kazakhstan as humanitarian aid
5 April, Monday
10:28
Boy goes missing after avalanche descends in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan Boy goes missing after avalanche descends in Alai distr...
10:19
1,422 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 149 - in serious condition
10:13
One patient dies in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
10:09
139 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 89,153 in total
10:04
National Bank sells $ 208.2 million in foreign exchange market in 2021
3 April, Saturday
18:06
Kyrgyzstan expects 10,000 tons of flour from Kazakhstan as humanitarian aid
17:57
Speaker of National Assembly of South Korea arrives in Kyrgyzstan