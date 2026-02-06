Three serious traffic violations in year mean retaking driving exams

In Kyrgyzstan, drivers who commit three or more serious violations of traffic rules within one year will be required to retake their driving exams. The press service of the Main Traffic Safety Department reported.

The measure is provided by the Code of Offenses, which has been supplemented with Article 37 (Note 1).

Drivers will be required to retake the exams if they commit any of the following violations:

driving a vehicle without state license plates;

failing to comply with a lawful demand to stop a vehicle;

exceeding the speed limit by more than 40 km/h;

failing to yield to vehicles using special signals;

entering the oncoming lane while overtaking or maneuvering;

damaging road infrastructure or property as a result of traffic violations;

traffic violations resulting in harm to a person’s health;

handing over control of a vehicle to an intoxicated driver or a person without a valid license.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasized that the stricter measures are aimed at improving road discipline and preventing systematic traffic violations.