Fines for not wearing seatbelts to be imposed automatically from October 1

Starting October 1, 2025, hardware-software complexes (HSCs) installed under Safe Country project will automatically detect drivers and passengers who are not wearing seatbelts. The press officer of the Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Baikazy Aitikuly uulu, reported.

According to him, the measure is being introduced to improve road safety, road user behavior, and prevent violations. Violations will be recorded via photo and video surveillance, and fines will be imposed for them, as for other violations recorded by the hardware and software systems.

The fine for not wearing a seat belt in Kyrgyzstan is 1,000 soms.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs urges drivers and passengers to strictly adhere to traffic rules and wear seat belts for their own safety and well-being.