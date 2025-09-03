New traffic rules: License suspensions of up to 12 years, fines up to 200,000

A draft law on amendments to several legislative acts on road safety issues has been developed in Kyrgyzstan. The document provides for tougher penalties for traffic violations, new rules for registration of vehicles and updated procedures for driver’s license suspensions.

Major changes in the Criminal Code:

As additional punishments, the court will be able to apply the deprivation of state awards and titles, confiscation of property, expulsion from the country, as well as deprivation of the right to drive vehicles.

A separate article 631 has been introduced, regulating the procedure for deprivation of the right to drive: for a term from 1 to 12 years, seizure of the license and its storage in the authorized body. The exception is persons with disabilities, with the exception of drunk driving or leaving the scene of a road accident.

Article 312 now details the penalties:

Violation of traffic rules that resulted in minor bodily harm — a fine of 20,000-50,000 soms and deprivation of the right to drive for up to two years. Serious bodily harm — a fine of 100,000-200,000 soms or imprisonment for up to five years with deprivation of the right to drive for up to two years. Violations committed under the influence of alcohol — imprisonment for 5-7 years with deprivation of the right to drive for the same period. Death of one person due to negligence — imprisonment for 5-8 years, two or more — 8-10 years, with deprivation of the right to drive and a ban on holding positions for a period from 2 to 8 years.

If the offense, which resulted in death if a person, occurred under the influence of alcohol— the term of deprivation of the right to drive and imprisonment increases to 10-12 years. From the draft traffic law

Changes to the Code of Offenses:

Driving a vehicle without a license — a fine of 15,000 soms, without compulsory insurance — 30,000 soms for individuals, 130,000 soms for legal entities;

Violation of traffic rules causing minor damage — 10,000 −55,000 soms, leaving the scene of a road accident without signs of a criminal offense — deprivation of the driver’s license for 6 months or a fine of 20,000 soms, if driving without a license;

The procedure for temporary confiscation of a license and issuance of a temporary document to continue driving has been introduced, and retaking qualification exams has been regulated;

The procedure for the use of automated photo and video recording devices with the mandatory installation of road signs has been clarified.

New rules for registration and driving vehicles:

All mechanical vehicles, self-propelled machines and equipment are subject to mandatory registration within 10 working days from the date of purchase;

Registration is prohibited if there are outstanding fines, no technical inspection, forged documents or a vehicle search;

The categories of vehicles and the minimum age for driving are specified in detail:

Category B cars — from 17 years old, trolleybuses — from 21 years old. Mopeds, light motorcycles — from 16 years old. Buses and large trucks — from 21 years old and a mandatory driving experience of 3-4 years.

Unpaid fines can now be grounds for refusing to issue a license.

Execution of punishments: