Large batch of smuggled lemons detained in Batken region

Vehicle with smuggled lemons was detained in Leilek district of Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

The smuggled products with a total weight of 3 tons were transported illegally from the neighboring republic without appropriate accompanying documents for sale in the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

«At present, the State Committee for National Security continues investigative and operational measures aimed at establishing circumstances of the case and persons involved,» the SCNS said.