COVID-19: UNICEF donates PPE for 12 million soms to Kyrgyzstan

UNICEF purchased personal protective equipment and test kits for more than 12 million soms for Kyrgyzstan. The UN Children’s Fund reported.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan received 24,200 masks, 4,000 protective suits and 4,288 goggles.

UNICEF also purchased 8,000 COVID-19 PCR tests and laboratory supplies. The supply of diagnostic tests was financed by a special fund of the World Bank.

The Fund will continue to assist the Kyrgyz government in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic by providing essential supplies to those working on the front lines.
