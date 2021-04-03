Foreigners detained for illegal migration to Kyrgyzstan

Organization of illegal migration was revealed in one of the villages of Alamedin district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

According to it, four people, who had illegally arrived in Kyrgyzstan from a neighboring country, were found on the territory of a private enterprise. At the time of the check, they all worked for the company and lived there.

The collected materials were sent to the Department of the State Committee for National Security for Chui region for investigation.