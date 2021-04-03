13:14
USD 84.80
EUR 99.91
RUB 1.11
English

Foreigners detained for illegal migration to Kyrgyzstan

Organization of illegal migration was revealed in one of the villages of Alamedin district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

According to it, four people, who had illegally arrived in Kyrgyzstan from a neighboring country, were found on the territory of a private enterprise. At the time of the check, they all worked for the company and lived there.

The collected materials were sent to the Department of the State Committee for National Security for Chui region for investigation.
link: https://24.kg/english/188693/
views: 132
Print
Related
Foreigner accused of torturing his wife acquitted in Kyrgyzstan
KSMA: Online education of foreign students was not stopped
Foreigners take away means of subsistence from local entrepreneurs
Foreigner robbed in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan
One of Bishkek universities organizes illegal migration of students from abroad
$ 40,000 stolen from foreigners in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
Citizen of Pakistan beaten and robbed in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan allows entry of foreigners into country
Norm obliging foreign citizens to pay taxes included in Constitution
Labour migration: 10,000 foreigners come to Kyrgyzstan annually
Popular
Deteriorating epidemiological situation: Some flights canceled Deteriorating epidemiological situation: Some flights canceled
Kyrgyzstan and China discuss security issues between countries Kyrgyzstan and China discuss security issues between countries
Mirlan Bakirov appointed head of State Property Management Fund Mirlan Bakirov appointed head of State Property Management Fund
Checkpoints on Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be temporarily closed Checkpoints on Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be temporarily closed
3 April, Saturday
13:07
Salmoorbek Dzhumabekov appointed head of Bishkek SCNS department Salmoorbek Dzhumabekov appointed head of Bishkek SCNS d...
13:03
Eight more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
13:00
1,311 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 138 - in serious condition
12:55
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
12:52
COVID-19: UNICEF donates PPE for 12 million soms to Kyrgyzstan