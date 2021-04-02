15:52
USD 84.80
EUR 99.45
RUB 1.12
English

Smuggled cargo for almost 3 million soms detained in Batken

Border guards of Batken region stopped illegal transportation of smuggled cargo for a total amount of more than 2,947,000 soms through the state border. Press service of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

On April 1, border guards detained driver of Hyundai Porter truck on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border near Kara-Bak village. Citizen of Kyrgyzstan tried to illegally transport 1 ton of diesel fuel to the territory of Tajikistan outside the checkpoint.

«On the same day, border guards, together with SCNS officers, detained 39-year-old man at the Kyrgyz-Uzbek section, who was trying to smuggle 150 kilograms of sweets, 320 shaving razors, 180 hair dryers, 60 hair curlers and 900 pairs of women’s tights. The cost of the contraband cargo is about 400,000 soms,» the Border Service said.

A contraband cargo was also detained today in Kadamdzhai district: citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan tried to illegally transport cargo to Uzbekistan for about 2,500 million soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/188591/
views: 126
Print
Related
Smuggling of fuel and lubricants: 650 liters of diesel fuel found in Leilek
Smuggling of iron, tangerines prevented in Batken region
Export of over 2 tons of contraband fuel from Kyrgyzstan prevented
Smuggling of fuel prevented in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan
Two women detained while trying to smuggle gold into Uzbekistan
Smuggling of eggs for over 500,000 soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Smuggling of goods from Uzbekistan prevented in Aksy district
Import of unsafe plant products from Kyrgyzstan into Russia prevented
Smuggling of goods prevented in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan
Smuggling of goods revealed in south of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Deteriorating epidemiological situation: Some flights canceled Deteriorating epidemiological situation: Some flights canceled
Kyrgyzstan and China discuss security issues between countries Kyrgyzstan and China discuss security issues between countries
Curfew imposed in Batken and Baken district of Kyrgyzstan Curfew imposed in Batken and Baken district of Kyrgyzstan
Mirlan Bakirov appointed head of State Property Management Fund Mirlan Bakirov appointed head of State Property Management Fund
2 April, Friday
15:34
Police commission forensic medical examination on death of diplomat Police commission forensic medical examination on death...
15:12
Smuggling of fuel and lubricants: 650 liters of diesel fuel found in Leilek
14:58
Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov meets with his Kazakh counterpart Askar Mamin
14:44
Government of Kyrgyzstan to develop electronic passports by May 1
14:37
Man dies at Kant Cement Plant