Smuggled cargo for almost 3 million soms detained in Batken

Border guards of Batken region stopped illegal transportation of smuggled cargo for a total amount of more than 2,947,000 soms through the state border. Press service of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

On April 1, border guards detained driver of Hyundai Porter truck on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border near Kara-Bak village. Citizen of Kyrgyzstan tried to illegally transport 1 ton of diesel fuel to the territory of Tajikistan outside the checkpoint.

«On the same day, border guards, together with SCNS officers, detained 39-year-old man at the Kyrgyz-Uzbek section, who was trying to smuggle 150 kilograms of sweets, 320 shaving razors, 180 hair dryers, 60 hair curlers and 900 pairs of women’s tights. The cost of the contraband cargo is about 400,000 soms,» the Border Service said.

A contraband cargo was also detained today in Kadamdzhai district: citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan tried to illegally transport cargo to Uzbekistan for about 2,500 million soms.