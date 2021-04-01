New composition of Council for Selection of Judges starts work

New composition of the Council for Selection of Judges started work in Kyrgyzstan. The first meeting was opened by a senior member of the Council Bolotkan Duishenaliev.

According to the results of an open vote, a judge of the Supreme Court Sherali Kamchybekov was unanimously elected its Chairman, Lunara Zholdosheva became Assistant Chairwoman of the Council.

Composition of the Council for Selection of Judges consists of nine members. It is formed from judges approved by the Council of Judges, representatives of civil society elected by the parliamentary majority and opposition of the Parliament.

The new composition of the Council for Selection of Judges is as follows:

Almazbek Arzybaev;

Elmira Baryktabasova;

Mirad Dineev;

Bolotkan Duishenaliev;

Lunara Zholdosheva;

Sheraly Kamchybekov;

Dinara Kachkynalieva;

Baktytbek Satylganov;

Zholdoshbek Sulaimanov.

The head of the Council and his deputy are elected for 12 months.