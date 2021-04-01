13:49
Kamchybek Tashiev replies to ex-Foreign Minister of Tajikistan

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev commented on the statement of the ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Khamrokhon Zarifi.

According to him, all the proposals of the Kyrgyz side on delimitation of the border, including the decision regarding Vorukh enclave, were handed over to the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan Saimumin Yatimov.

«One aksakal, Khamrokhon Zarifi from Tajikistan, wrote about his grievances against me on the issues of interstate border. I would like to clarify. As the head of the government delegation, I handed our proposals regarding Vorukh enclave to my colleague, esteemed Saimumin Sattorovich, in the hands in presence of members of the delegations of both sides. And that’s all. Not a single word about our close neighboring country,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

The head of the State Committee for National Security notes that the former Tajik official only demonstrated his low culture and hostility by his statement.

«Why then does the aksakal Khamrokhon say bad things, showing low culture and hostile attitude? Maybe because I did not agree to their proposals, which do not reflect the interests of my country?» he asked.

Kamchybek Tashiev asked Kyrgyzstanis to keep a friendly attitude towards the close people of Tajikistan and not to succumb to provocations.

«God willing, everything will be fine. Throw mud at me as much as you want, but don’t touch my great Kyrgyz people, please,» the head of the State Committee for National Security addressed to the neighboring countries.

The former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Khamrokhon Zarifi said yesterday that Vorukh has never been considered as an enclave.

The length of the Tajik-Kyrgyz border is 976 kilometers, and only 504 kilometers of it are delimited and demarcated. Despite high-level talks and willingness of the two countries to resolve border problems and suspend conflicts, incidents, often involving use of firearms and participation of the military, continue.
