Ex-Foreign Minister of Tajikistan comments on Tashiev’s words about Vorukh

Official Dushanbe has still not responded to the statement of the head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev, who offered to exchange Vorukh in Isfara district of Tajikistan for a land plot in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan.

Meanwhile, the media of Tajikistan published a statement by the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, Khamrokhon Zarifi.

According to him, the speech of Kamchybek Tashiev following the results of the first round of talks between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on delimitation of the state border is complete nonsense. He reminded that Tajikistan has never considered Vorukh as an enclave. The neighboring state is of the opinion that the Kyrgyz side, according to the ex-official, has occupied Tajik lands.

«Tajikistan is a sovereign state; its borders are inviolable. We have a stable country where peaceful, hardworking people live, we have an adequate government and a head of state. We do not claim foreign territories and we are not going to share an inch of our sacred land with anyone. I think that the delegation of Tajikistan will not disturb its people and the friendly people of Kyrgyzstan until appropriate decisions are made on the basis of equality, respect and good neighborliness. Vorukh, according to all historical documents, political and geographical maps, was not an enclave. Return of any lands to Tajikistan is out of question,» Khamrokhon Zarifi said.

Negotiations between the government delegations of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on the delimitation and demarcation of the state border were held in Guliston city, Sughd region on March 16-17.

The delegations were headed by the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan Saimumin Yatimov and the head of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic Kamchybek Tashiev.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, the meeting was held in a friendly atmosphere, the parties decided to continue negotiations to reach agreements on the border.

The length of the Tajik-Kyrgyz border is 976 kilometers, and only 504 kilometers of it are delimited and demarcated. Despite high-level talks and willingness of the two countries to resolve border problems and suspend conflicts, incidents, often involving use of firearms and participation of the military, continue.
