Coronavirus cases on rise in Bishkek

Number of cases of coronavirus infection is growing in Bishkek. The head of the Healthcare Department of the Bishkek City Hall Baktygul Ismailova told today at a briefing.

According to her, 97 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 were registered in the capital for 24 hours. «This is 59 percent of all cases in the republic,» she said.

Baktygul Ismailova added that three hospitals with 435 beds have been opened for treatment. Currently, there are 264 patients in them. In addition, health workers of Family Medicine Centers continue to monitor individuals in home quarantine. At least 1,239 people are under supervision. «The City Hall monitors compliance with quarantine by contact persons, teams have been created,» she said.

The head of the Healthcare Department called on the citizens to wear masks indoors, keep social distance, and the business community — to ensure compliance with sanitary and epidemiological rules, control wearing of masks by clients, use of sanitizers and the treatment of premises.

Baktygul Ismailova added that citizens with ARVI symptoms can contact the call center 118. «Mobile teams will come If necessary,» she added.