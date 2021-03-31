Measures on compliance with sanitary rules stepped up in Jalal-Abad

Measures on compliance with sanitary rules are stepped up in Jalal-Abad city. Press service of the City Hall reported.

Mandatory wearing of mask requirement was introduced in the city. Several formed groups from among representatives of the City Hall, medical workers and law enforcement officers have issued warnings to businesses, banks, retail outlets and restaurants. Their staff and management were urged to wear masks and use antiseptics.

At least 37 people have been infected with coronavirus in Jalal-Abad since the beginning of this year.

Some 88,374 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the republic since March 2020.