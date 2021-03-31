14:48
USD 84.78
EUR 99.58
RUB 1.12
English

President suggests Parliament to dismiss head of Supreme Court

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov submitted to the Parliament a proposal for temporary dismissal of the Chairwoman of the Supreme Court Gulbara Kalieva. Plenipotentiary representative of the head of state in the Parliament, Anarbek Kalmatov, told.

The issue was included in the agenda.

The Disciplinary Commission under the Council of Judges earlier agreed to bring Gulbara Kalieva to criminal responsibility. In addition, it was decided to send the president a proposal to remove the head of the Supreme Court from her post.

The Disciplinary Commission received a recommendation against the Chairwoman of the Supreme Court, Gulbara Kalieva from the Prosecutor General’s Office. Earlier, the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev said that a criminal case had been initiated against Gulbara Kalieva. It concerns corruption in the development and implementation of Local Court automated information system.
link: https://24.kg/english/188296/
views: 56
Print
Related
Chairwoman of Supreme Court Gulbara Kalieva to be prosecuted
Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan acquits members of ‘People's Parliament’
Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan overturns conviction of Karganbek Samakov
Another criminal case initiated against head of Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan
Damir Nazarov elected as judge of Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan
SCNS opens criminal case against head of Supreme Court Gulbara Kalieva
Coronavirus confirmed at Supreme Court, all hearings canceled
Parliament elects four judges of Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan
President Jeenbekov reminds judges of their mission - justice
Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan prepares amendments to new criminal legislation
Popular
Sadyr Japarov reminds officials why power in Kyrgyzstan was changed three times Sadyr Japarov reminds officials why power in Kyrgyzstan was changed three times
Local elections, referendum: CEC accredits 15 international observers Local elections, referendum: CEC accredits 15 international observers
Sadyr Japarov plants trees in sign of support for women Sadyr Japarov plants trees in sign of support for women
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with President of Uzbekistan Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with President of Uzbekistan
31 March, Wednesday
14:32
President suggests Parliament to dismiss head of Supreme Court President suggests Parliament to dismiss head of Suprem...
14:09
Head of tax office for Pervomaisky district detained for bribe extortion
14:00
COVID-19: Restrictions on holding feasts, weddings planned in Bishkek
13:50
Group of robbers detained on the way to Bishkek
12:11
Construction of 5 kindergartens and schools, hospital unit planned in Bishkek