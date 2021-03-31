President suggests Parliament to dismiss head of Supreme Court

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov submitted to the Parliament a proposal for temporary dismissal of the Chairwoman of the Supreme Court Gulbara Kalieva. Plenipotentiary representative of the head of state in the Parliament, Anarbek Kalmatov, told.

The issue was included in the agenda.

The Disciplinary Commission under the Council of Judges earlier agreed to bring Gulbara Kalieva to criminal responsibility. In addition, it was decided to send the president a proposal to remove the head of the Supreme Court from her post.

The Disciplinary Commission received a recommendation against the Chairwoman of the Supreme Court, Gulbara Kalieva from the Prosecutor General’s Office. Earlier, the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev said that a criminal case had been initiated against Gulbara Kalieva. It concerns corruption in the development and implementation of Local Court automated information system.