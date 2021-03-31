COVID-19: Restrictions on holding feasts, weddings planned in Bishkek

Restrictions on holding of feasts and weddings will be imposed in Bishkek city. The Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev announced.

According to him, the final decision will be made based on the decision of the Republican Emergency Response Center for Combatting Coronavirus. Information on restrictive measures will be provided in the late afternoon.

«Each district of the country will report on the epidemiological situation. Depending on this, we will make decisions together with local authorities and doctors. I think that we will take some measures in Bishkek, Chui region and some districts of Issyk-Kul region,» he said.

The Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov held a meeting on the epidemiological situation in the country. He stressed that the health care system, medical workers must be prepared for increase in incidence.

At least 88,374 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the republic since March 2020.