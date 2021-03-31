Construction of 5 kindergartens and schools, hospital unit planned in Bishkek

It is planned to build five kindergartens and five schools in Bishkek. Vice Mayor of the capital Azamat Sagyndyk uulu announced at a press conference.

According to him, the final date for commissioning is 2022. At least 50 million soms will be allocated from the city budget for the construction.

The official added that the main focus would be on healthcare facilities. It is planned to construct a unit for medical staff in the 6th hospital, the 3rd Children’s Hospital will also be expanded at the expense of investment from Saudi Arabia. An ambulance station is expected to be opened.

The music school will also be reconstructed at the expense of the municipal budget.