Eight-month-old baby gets infected with coronavirus in Bishkek

An eight-month-old baby got infected with coronavirus in Bishkek. Ainagul Ryskulbekova, Deputy Chief Physician of the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, told at a briefing.

According to her, 48 cases were registered in the capital for 24 hours, 14 people were hospitalized.

«As for the contact persons, the eight-month-old child was registered yesterday. His sister has a positive PCR test result. The child was examined after the onset of symptoms. His condition is satisfactory, he is receiving treatment at home,» she said.

Ainagul Ryskulbekova reminded that the sanitary and epidemiological regime has been strengthened in all organizations. «Our medical workers carry out control, sanitary and educational work, how to protect oneself, comply with sanitary and epidemiological rules: wearing masks, keeping distance, using antiseptics, carrying out wet cleaning, airing rooms. If every citizen fulfills the requirements, I think there will be no incidence growth,» she said.