Kurultai of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan: New composition of Ulema Council approved

At the 9th Kurultai of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan, a new composition of the Ulema Council (Aalymdar Keneshi) was approved, increasing its membership from 21 to 25. Zamir kary Rakiev was unanimously re-elected as head of the Council. It was announced by muftiyat.
Representatives of the Presidential Administration, the State Agency for Religious Affairs headed by Azamat Yusupov, Mufti Abdulaziz kary Zakirov, and religious leaders participated in the event.
The new composition of the Ulema Council:
- Zamir Rakiev;
- Abdimanap Masaliev;
- Abdivasi Matraimov;
- Maksatbek Toktomushev;
- Duishonbek Otonbaev;
- Abdishukur Narmatov;
- Kalilidin Isakov;
- Abdulla Asyrankulov;
- Daniyar Muradilov;
- Kenzhetai Kurmankozhoev;
- Zhenishbek Kurbanov;
- Mirzat Barpybekov;
- Emilbek Asylbekov;
- Eldiyar Kobonov;
- Mars Ibraev;
- Mukhammad Anorkulov;
- Sultanbek Tashmatov;
- Zhumadyl Akmatzhan;
- Asan Syrgabaev;
- Nurullo Rakhmatullaev;
- Kabylbek Akmatov;
- Nuridin Asomudinov;
- Abdiravshan Duishoev;
- Zhigitali Ismayilov;
- Anaskhan Tashkhuzhaev.