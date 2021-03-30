15:53
1,107 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 137 - in serious condition

At least 1,107 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

At least 577 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals — 530. Including 22 people are in an extremely serious condition, 115 — in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients — 389 people (73.3 percent) is assessed as moderate.

At least 70 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 33 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Osh city — 1, in Chui region — 19, in Osh region — 13, in Naryn region — 4.

In total, 84,723 people have recovered in the republic since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
