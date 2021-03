There are no mutated coronavirus strains in Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliev announced at a briefing on occasion of beginning of the first stage of vaccination against COVID-19.

According to him, samples for analysis are sent abroad. «No mutated strains have been detected so far,» he said.

The first, start-up stage of vaccination against COVID-19 begins in Kyrgyzstan. The country received 150,000 doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.