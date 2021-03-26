Artem Novikov meets with residents of HPP-2 residential area

First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov met with citizens living in houses around the territory of HPP-2. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reports.

Residents raised issues related to transformation of land plots, access to medical and educational services from the state, obtaining of passports and other documents. They also expressed concerns about demolition or relocation of their houses.

Artem Novikov noted that no decisions on demolition and relocation of citizens’ houses would be made to date.

He admitted that the issue of resuming operation of HPP-2 was on the agenda, the city needs new energy capacities. It will run on natural gas, which means that the level of emissions into the air will be lower. According to all environmental standards, technical requirements, a designated territory is necessary for launch of this infrastructure facility, part of which is currently built up with private houses. The Government needs to prepare a preliminary feasibility study of the project in order to study and calculate all environmental and technical standards, taking into account the modern installations at the facility, as well as the possibility of its operation.

«It is necessary to assess the level of emissions into the air so that in the future the residents of nearby houses do not have any complaints. The day before, we worked out several options, including relocation of the pipe. Development of a pre-feasibility study and a feasibility study will make it possible to understand possible reduction of the sanitary radius of HPP-2, taking into account use of modern technologies. Development of this documentation takes 6 — 12 months. Until we understand the technical parameters of modernization of HPP-2 and possibility of its modernization, issues of demolition or relocation of houses will not even be raised,» Artem Novikov assured.

The First Deputy Prime Minister also noted that issues related to temporary registration, access to medical and educational state services of the residents of the residential area would be resolved.

«People have been living in this area for 16 years. We cannot leave people without housing. We will look for agreed solutions. Relevant instructions have already been given,» Artem Novikov said.