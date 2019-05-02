400 people from 15 countries invited to Kurultai of Peoples’ Assembly

More than 400 people from 15 countries were invited to Kurultai of the Peoples’ Assembly of Kyrgyzstan. This was announced at the meeting of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov with the Chairman of the Council of the Peoples’ Assembly of Kyrgyzstan, Ombudsman Tokon Mamytov. Press service of the head of state reported.

They discussed the results of work of the Assembly, marking of its 25th anniversary and holding of the 9th Kurultai of the organization.

Prospects for development and role of the Assembly in the socio-political life of the country, interaction with the branches of state power in strengthening the unity of the people of the Kyrgyz Republic and creating conditions for civil integration were considered.

The President outlined that the Assembly was designed to strengthen inter-ethnic harmony, civil peace and the unity of the people of Kyrgyzstan.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed the role of the organization in preserving ethnic diversity, development of civil integration, importance of reformatting the organization and adapting it to modern socio-economic realities, as well as the need for further close cooperation with government bodies, especially in the regions of the republic.