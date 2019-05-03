12:33
Jeenbekov: There are forces wishing to ruin relations with neighboring countries

There are forces in the republic that wish to ruin relations with neighboring countries. President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at the 25th anniversary of the Assembly of the Peoples of Kyrgyzstan.

He noted the growth of nationalism in the world and the region.

The growth of nationalism is sometimes associated with artificial exacerbation and its use for political purposes.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov
«And there are forces in our country that want to ruin our good relations with our neighbors. Using our democratic achievements, openness of the state, freedom of the media, they are trying to bring false ideas into people’s minds, incite them to provocations. We need to protect the achievements of two revolutions that have become a great test,» the head of the Kyrgyz Republic said.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov called on media representatives to be responsible for covering the topic of interethnic and interstate relations.
