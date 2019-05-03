Peoples’ Assembly instructed to intensify work with compatriots abroad

The Assembly of the Peoples of Kyrgyzstan needs to expand the scope of its work. President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at the 25thanniversary of the Assembly.

He proposed to strengthen the role of the state and official languages ​​as a tool for social integration through large-scale annual ethnic-cultural and linguistic events. The head of state proposed to form common values ​​for the youth of various ethnic-cultural associations, to strengthen the role of the Assembly in the regions and in solution of social problems.

«We need to raise the issue of forming sustainable economic, humanitarian and other ties with our compatriots living outside the country,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.