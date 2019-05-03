12:34
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Peoples’ Assembly instructed to intensify work with compatriots abroad

The Assembly of the Peoples of Kyrgyzstan needs to expand the scope of its work. President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at the 25thanniversary of the Assembly.

He proposed to strengthen the role of the state and official languages ​​as a tool for social integration through large-scale annual ethnic-cultural and linguistic events. The head of state proposed to form common values ​​for the youth of various ethnic-cultural associations, to strengthen the role of the Assembly in the regions and in solution of social problems.

«We need to raise the issue of forming sustainable economic, humanitarian and other ties with our compatriots living outside the country,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.
link:
views: 43
Print
Related
Jeenbekov: There are forces wishing to ruin relations with neighboring countries
President: None of threats will destroy unity of people of Kyrgyzstan
400 people from 15 countries invited to Kurultai of Peoples’ Assembly
Popular
Big wooden 1 som coin installed in center of Bishkek Big wooden 1 som coin installed in center of Bishkek
Supreme Court commutes prison sentence for Sadyr Japarov Supreme Court commutes prison sentence for Sadyr Japarov
Kyrgyz military to take part in Victory parade in Moscow Kyrgyz military to take part in Victory parade in Moscow
CSTO countries to take measures to relieve tension on border with Afghanistan CSTO countries to take measures to relieve tension on border with Afghanistan