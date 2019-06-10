Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Interethnic concord - basis for development of state

«Interethnic concord is the basis for stable development of the state,» said the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov at a meeting with Chairman of the Council of the People’s Assembly of Kyrgyzstan Abdygany Erkebaev.

The parties discussed strengthening of inter-ethnic harmony, civil peace and unity of the people of the country. Abdygany Erkebaev told about work with ethnic public associations and public foundations that are part of the Assembly. He outlined that he had met with leaders of ethnic diasporas and local authorities in the regions and discussed the importance of further strengthening civil peace and unity of the people of Kyrgyzstan.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov stated that Kyrgyzstanis cherish the integrity of the society, and recalled the importance of its preservation and strengthening. The head of state stressed the special role of the Assembly in consolidating society based on common civil identity, preservation of cultural diversity, prevention and resolving of possible conflicts.