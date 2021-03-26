Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan reach agreement on disputed border sections

Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan came to an agreement on all disputed border sections. The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev told at a press conference.

According to him, an agreement was signed in Tashkent, which establishes the remaining 15 percent of the state border.

«We have no more disputed sections. We have come to a common opinion on all issues. We agreed to exchange land plots,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

He noted that the parties came to an agreement on Orto-Tokoi and Kempirabad water reservoirs, as well as on Ungar-Too.