President demands to step up digitalization of National Statistical Committee

The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan is preparing to conduct a population and housing census in 2021. The head of the committee, Samat Nasirdinov, told the President Sadyr Japarov.

Samat Nasirdinov informed about the priority plans for 2021 and preparations for the population and housing census.

«Sadyr Japarov instructed to ensure high-quality preparation for the population and housing census, taking into account the current epidemiological situation in the country,» presidential press service said.

In addition, the president stressed that the National Statistical Committee needs to step up work within the framework of digitalization of its activities, including transfer of statistical reporting forms to electronic format to simplify the procedures for reporting and processing of data.
