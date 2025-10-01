16:50
National Statistical Committee receives 50 new domestically produced vehicles

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev handed over 50 new Chevrolet Cobalt vehicles to the territorial offices of the National Statistical Committee.

The vehicles were manufactured at Tulpar Motors plant, which began operations in 2024. «The transfer of domestically produced vehicles is an indicator of the overall development and growth of the economy,» the Cabinet Chairman noted.

Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized the role of the National Statistical Committee as the body responsible for collecting and disseminating reliable information. He recalled that the country’s statistical service will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2026.

The new vehicles will be distributed to district and city statistics offices. They are planned to be used in October for the agricultural census. The government is confident that the vehicles will help make the service’s work more efficient and effective.
