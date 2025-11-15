15:52
President approves rules for appointing Deputy Chairs of Statistical Committee

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree amending the regulations on the National Statistical Committee, introducing reforms to the procedure for appointing the agency’s deputy chairs. The document was published on November 12 and will take effect in ten days.

According to the new decree No. 310, the National Statistical Committee will continue to have three deputy chairs — a first deputy chair, a regular deputy chair, and a deputy chair for digital development — but the appointment procedure has been significantly revised.

The updated regulations state that:

  • Two deputy chairs, excluding the one responsible for digital development, are appointed by the president upon the recommendation of the chair of the National Statistical Committee;
  • The deputy chair for digital development is appointed through a special procedure:
  • the candidate must be included in the personnel reserve for the position of deputy head of a state body in the field of digitalization. The nomination is submitted by the chair of the National Statistical Committee, agreed with the head of the authorized digital development body, and then approved by the president.

The decree also establishes that in the absence of the chair of the National Statistical Committee, their duties will be performed by the first deputy chair.
