17:00
USD 84.80
EUR 100.11
RUB 1.11
English

No lockdown: Bishkek City Hall to strengthen business inspections

«Epidemic situation in Bishkek is deteriorating, additional measures are being introduced,» Vice Mayor of Bishkek Aizhan Chynybaeva told at a briefing.

According to her, lockdown is out of question.

«We do not set a goal to close businesses, schools. We have a phased plan. Inspections of subjects for compliance with sanitary and epidemiological standards will be strengthened. This is a common responsibility, if we take measures, observe all norms, then we will be able to go through the third wave smoothly,» Aizhan Chynybaeva said.

The Chief Specialist of the Sanitary and Ecological Inspection Aibek Umarov noted that, by the decision of the headquarters, inspections of business and economic entities would be strengthened starting from Friday. «We are conducting explanatory work so far,» he added.
link: https://24.kg/english/187759/
views: 98
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 125.4 million people globally
951 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 155 - in serious condition
Five more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
100 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 87,858 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 124.7 million people globally
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
914 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 152 - in serious condition
106 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 87,758 in total
Expert: COVID-19 re-infections are more severe
Popular
Russian President Vladimir Putin gets vaccinated against coronavirus Russian President Vladimir Putin gets vaccinated against coronavirus
Sanitary control tightened in Bishkek due to growing COVID-19 incidence Sanitary control tightened in Bishkek due to growing COVID-19 incidence
No quarantine planned due to growth in COVID-19 incidence in Kyrgyzstan No quarantine planned due to growth in COVID-19 incidence in Kyrgyzstan
Murder of businessman Aierken Saimaiti solved Murder of businessman Aierken Saimaiti solved
26 March, Friday
16:28
Bishkek City Hall: Not all students will return to schools in fourth term Bishkek City Hall: Not all students will return to scho...
16:08
COVID-19: Galina Baiterek tells about vaccination of President Japarov
16:00
No lockdown: Bishkek City Hall to strengthen business inspections
15:02
20 medical vehicles from Uzbekistan distributed among hospitals in Kyrgyzstan
14:54
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 125.4 million people globally