No lockdown: Bishkek City Hall to strengthen business inspections

«Epidemic situation in Bishkek is deteriorating, additional measures are being introduced,» Vice Mayor of Bishkek Aizhan Chynybaeva told at a briefing.

According to her, lockdown is out of question.

«We do not set a goal to close businesses, schools. We have a phased plan. Inspections of subjects for compliance with sanitary and epidemiological standards will be strengthened. This is a common responsibility, if we take measures, observe all norms, then we will be able to go through the third wave smoothly,» Aizhan Chynybaeva said.

The Chief Specialist of the Sanitary and Ecological Inspection Aibek Umarov noted that, by the decision of the headquarters, inspections of business and economic entities would be strengthened starting from Friday. «We are conducting explanatory work so far,» he added.