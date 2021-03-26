Artem Novikov instructs to train athletes for Tokyo Olympics

It is necessary to create all conditions for training of domestic athletes, in order they can win medals at the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo. The Government’s press service reported citing the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov.

The official held a meeting of the organizing committee for preparing athletes of the national teams of the country for participation in the upcoming complex international sports games this year; for preparation and holding of the Asian Championships, the Volleyball Challenge Cup and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization International Marathon.

«During the years of independence, we have not been able to win the highest Olympic medals, although we had good chances. The history of Kyrgyz sports is rich in bright personalities and victories that are remembered for many years. Our athletes continue this tradition today. Therefore, we must set ourselves ambitious plans — to win medals at the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo. For this, we must create all conditions for training of our athletes,» Artem Novikov said.

Based on results of the meeting of the organizing committee, the following decisions were made: