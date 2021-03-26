Artem Novikov instructs to train athletes for Tokyo Olympics

It is necessary to create all conditions for training of domestic athletes, in order they can win medals at the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo. The Government’s press service reported citing the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov.
«During the years of independence, we have not been able to win the highest Olympic medals, although we had good chances. The history of Kyrgyz sports is rich in bright personalities and victories that are remembered for many years. Our athletes continue this tradition today. Therefore, we must set ourselves ambitious plans — to win medals at the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo. For this, we must create all conditions for training of our athletes,» Artem Novikov said.
Based on results of the meeting of the organizing committee, the following decisions were made:
- Together with the sports federations to ensure conditions for training and participation of athletes of national sports teams in the upcoming Summer Olympic Games and Summer Paralympic Games;
- To ensure timely allocation of funds for holding of the Asian and Oceania Judo Championship, the SCO International Marathon, as well as for preparation of athletes of national teams for the upcoming Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games;
- To submit a draft decision on approval of one-time monetary awards for the winners and prize-winners of the Olympic and Paralympic Games and their coaches;
- To ensure holding of trainings for national teams within preparation for the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games and their participation in all qualification tournaments;
- To submit the design (sketch) of dress and sports uniforms for members of national sports teams for consideration by the organizing committee;
- To make proposals to increase the norms of nutrition for athletes and participants of sports events with specific calculations and sources of funding.