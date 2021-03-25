16:36
Smuggling of fuel prevented in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan

Attempt to smuggle fuel and lubricants was suppressed in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan in Korgoncho border area, Leilek district. Press center of the State Committee for National Security reports.

Two Hyundai Starex cars, registered in one of the neighboring republics, with forged state number plates were detained. It was found out that bodies of еру vehicles were specially transformed into containers for transportation of fuels and lubricants. According to preliminary data, the total volume of contraband cargo (presumably diesel fuel) is 8 tons.

Investigative and operational measures are being taken to establish circumstances of the case and persons involved in the smuggling.
link: https://24.kg/english/187621/
