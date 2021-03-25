Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree on supply of electricity

Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have agreed on mutual supplies of electricity. Press service of the Ministry of Energy and Industry of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The agreement was reached on mutual supplies of electrical energy in the amount of up to 750 million kilowatt-hours at a conditional price. The supply of electricity from Uzbekistan will take place from March to October 2021 and in March — April 2022 with subsequent return of this amount of electricity to Uzbekistan from June to August 2021-2023.

«The agreement on mutual supplies has been reached to accumulate water in Toktogul reservoir and provide irrigation water to agricultural consumers in Uzbekistan during the growing season 2021-2023,» the Ministry of Energy stressed.