Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov arrived in Uzbekistan on a two-day working trip. Press service of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

He will take part in the 9th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Bilateral Cooperation, meet with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and also get acquainted with the work of a number of industrial and innovative enterprises in Tashkent.