Expert: COVID-19 re-infections are more severe

There is an increase in mortality in some countries of central Europe against the background of the high rate of spread of COVID-19 in 2021. But this is only the tip of the iceberg, the Center for Political and Legal Research (CPLR) says.

According to the international expert on policy and financing of healthcare systems Ninel Kadyrova, a real danger is the consequences of the coronavirus infection. They mercilessly manifest themselves in the growth of diseases of the respiratory system, cardiovascular system, blood clotting disorders, endocrine diseases (such as diabetes mellitus), kidney damage, mental disorders, and so on. Consequences of COVID-19 and its impact on the reproductive system are not fully studied yet.

According to the WHO, many people who have suffered acute COVID-19 feel unwell for a long time, sometimes to the point of not being able to work.

«This lingering COVID-19 can be accompanied by a whole group of symptoms, including fatigue and exhaustion, impaired cognitive function, which patients called ‘unfocused mind.’ Even those who have suffered mild COVID-19 and have not been hospitalized have post-COVID symptoms,» Ninel Kadyrova said.

«The WHO is concerned that in light of the scale of the pandemic and the huge number of people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus «protracted» or «long-term» COVID-19 will create an additional burden on the healthcare system, there may be re-infections that have a more severe form,» the expert added.