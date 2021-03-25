11:59
USD 84.80
EUR 100.29
RUB 1.11
English

Expert: COVID-19 re-infections are more severe

There is an increase in mortality in some countries of central Europe against the background of the high rate of spread of COVID-19 in 2021. But this is only the tip of the iceberg, the Center for Political and Legal Research (CPLR) says.

According to the international expert on policy and financing of healthcare systems Ninel Kadyrova, a real danger is the consequences of the coronavirus infection. They mercilessly manifest themselves in the growth of diseases of the respiratory system, cardiovascular system, blood clotting disorders, endocrine diseases (such as diabetes mellitus), kidney damage, mental disorders, and so on. Consequences of COVID-19 and its impact on the reproductive system are not fully studied yet.

According to the WHO, many people who have suffered acute COVID-19 feel unwell for a long time, sometimes to the point of not being able to work.

«This lingering COVID-19 can be accompanied by a whole group of symptoms, including fatigue and exhaustion, impaired cognitive function, which patients called ‘unfocused mind.’ Even those who have suffered mild COVID-19 and have not been hospitalized have post-COVID symptoms,» Ninel Kadyrova said.

«The WHO is concerned that in light of the scale of the pandemic and the huge number of people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus «protracted» or «long-term» COVID-19 will create an additional burden on the healthcare system, there may be re-infections that have a more severe form,» the expert added.
link: https://24.kg/english/187542/
views: 88
Print
Related
PPE, protocols, new hospitals: What to prepare for 3rd wave of COVID-19
WHO announces outbreak of poliovirus in Tajikistan
No quarantine planned due to growth in COVID-19 incidence in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 124.1 million people globally
991 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 151 - in serious condition
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
115 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 87,652 in total
Vaccination against COVID-19: Trainings for health workers started
Sanitary control tightened in Bishkek due to growing COVID-19 incidence
Popular
Mary Bernadette Condé became Kyrgyz kelin, but still not used to local customs Mary Bernadette Condé became Kyrgyz kelin, but still not used to local customs
Sanitary control tightened in Bishkek due to growing COVID-19 incidence Sanitary control tightened in Bishkek due to growing COVID-19 incidence
Russian President Vladimir Putin gets vaccinated against coronavirus Russian President Vladimir Putin gets vaccinated against coronavirus
Murder of businessman Aierken Saimaiti solved Murder of businessman Aierken Saimaiti solved
25 March, Thursday
11:15
Expert: COVID-19 re-infections are more severe Expert: COVID-19 re-infections are more severe
11:04
PPE, protocols, new hospitals: What to prepare for 3rd wave of COVID-19
10:49
Vaccination against COVID-19 to begin on March 29 in Kyrgyzstan
10:35
Madamin Karataev and Nurbolot Usenbaev relieved of their posts
10:14
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts