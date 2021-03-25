11:58
Madamin Karataev and Nurbolot Usenbaev relieved of their posts

Deputy Health Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Madamin Karataev and Nurbolot Usenbaev have been relieved of their posts. Madamin Karataev confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

He noted that he does not yet know the reason. «Perhaps, this is due to the reorganization of the ministry,» he said.

Madamin Karataev noted that the rest of the deputy ministers remained in their posts.

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov signed a decree on Organizational measures in connection with approval of the new structure of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic and reform of the executive authorities of the Kyrgyz Republic on February 12. The Ministry of Health and Social Development appeared in the Cabinet of Ministers, combining the Ministries of Health, Social Development and Labor. It also includes the Social Fund, the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund and the State Migration Service (with the exception of functions in the field of external migration).
