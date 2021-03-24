Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan negotiate borders

Negotiations began between government delegations on delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border in Tashkent (Uzbekistan). Press service of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

The Kyrgyz delegation is headed by the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev, the Uzbek — by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov. The parties will discuss delimitation of the remaining sections of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border.

During the state visit of Sadyr Japarov to Uzbekistan, the heads of the two countries agreed to step up work of government delegations. It is planned to complete the work in the near future.