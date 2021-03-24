Situation with fuels and lubricants remains tense. By the summer, the price can grow up to 60 soms. Director of the Union of Oil Traders of the Kyrgyz Republic Zaur Kipkeev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, there are certain concerns about shortage of fuels and lubricants. Russian refineries continue to supply limited quantities of petroleum products.

«The Russian side does not sign contracts for large quantities. They conclude only for 1,000 — 2,000 tons of fuels and lubricants. This is very small amount. Factories do not work well. This is due to the order that, first of all, companies need to provide the domestic market of the Russian Federation. A month ago, there was a shortage of fuels and lubricants in Russia itself, so they had to use the stocks of the material serves. Plants that supplied fuels and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan also work for the domestic market. Therefore, I can say that the situation is still tense,» Zaur Kipkeev said.

He added that the situation is aggravated by the fact that consumption of fuels and lubricants would increase soon in connection with the beginning of spring field work in Russia. This will lead to a certain shortage of fuel, and hence its cost.

«Kyrgyz oil trader companies have not yet opened wholesale. In addition, we received information that Kazakhstan will start importing from 80,000 to 100,000 tons of fuels and lubricants per month from April due to the fact that Shymkent oil refinery is to be closed for repairs. It provides 40 percent of the domestic market in Kazakhstan. Therefore, there is another competitor, who will also import from Russia. This, of course, will also affect the price and volume of fuels and lubricants supplied to the country. We have already been in such a situation, when we «fought» with Kazakhstani companies for the volumes of fuels and lubricants,» the Director of the Union of Oil Traders of the Kyrgyz Republic Zaur Kipkeev told.