Cabinet of Ministers promises to launch customs control system

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov met with the Acting Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Isabelle Durand in the videoconference format. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers said.

During the conversation, the parties discussed issues of digitalization of the customs system. An automated system for processing customs data (ASYCUDA) was presented, which can significantly reduce time of customs clearance, eliminate corruption components and help replenish the country’s budget.

Ulukbek Maripov stressed that the digitalization of public services, including customs procedures, is a particular priority in the work of the Government.

«I would like to note the special role of UNCTAD as a focal point for development of trade, finance, technology, investment and sustainable development of countries. The Government of the Kyrgyz Republic hopes for the practical implementation of joint projects with your organization in various areas. Introduction of the ASYCUDA system in a number of countries allows us to hope that the possible application of this system in our republic, first of all, will improve administration of customs procedures, and will have a positive effect on the revenue side of the budget. We are interested in using the ASYCUDA system and look forward to further cooperation with UNCTAD,» he said.

Isabelle Durand, in turn, expressed her readiness to provide assistance and develop further cooperation in a number of areas of mutual interest.

ASYCUDA is an automated customs data processing system. It is a software product developed by experts from the UN Conference on Trade and Development in order to simplify and develop international trade by reducing the time of customs clearance of goods. The system is used in 95 countries and works in 25 languages.