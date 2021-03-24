13:52
USD 84.80
EUR 100.90
RUB 1.13
English

991 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 151 - in serious condition

At least 991 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

At least 402 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals — 474. Including 18 people are in an extremely serious condition, 133 — in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients — 319 people (67.2) is assessed as moderate; four patients are in satisfactory condition.

At least 65 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 26 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Osh region — 3, in Chui region — 20, in Naryn region — 3, in Issyk- Kul region — 10, in Jalal-Abad region — 3.

In total, 84,339 people have recovered in the republic since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/187403/
views: 131
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 124.1 million people globally
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
115 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 87,652 in total
Vaccination against COVID-19: Trainings for health workers started
Sanitary control tightened in Bishkek due to growing COVID-19 incidence
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 123.6 million people globally
Kyrgyzstan could start vaccination against COVID-19 this week
826 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 149 - in serious condition
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Mary Bernadette Condé became Kyrgyz kelin, but still not used to local customs Mary Bernadette Condé became Kyrgyz kelin, but still not used to local customs
Murder of boy in Muras-Ordo: Teenager taken into custody for two months Murder of boy in Muras-Ordo: Teenager taken into custody for two months
758 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 116 - in serious condition 758 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 116 - in serious condition
82 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 87,321 in total 82 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 87,321 in total
24 March, Wednesday
13:48
Deputies pass draft law on crime prevention in third reading Deputies pass draft law on crime prevention in third re...
13:27
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 124.1 million people globally
13:12
Cabinet of Ministers promises to launch customs control system
12:58
SCNS dismisses criminal proceedings against Omurbek Babanov
12:49
Rise in prices continues. MPs demand government report