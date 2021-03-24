11:11
USD 84.80
EUR 100.90
RUB 1.13
English

Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts

Bishkek takes the 41st place in the World Air Quality ranking of the largest cities in the world.

As of 8.30 am, the status of the city is marked as «moderate». The Air Quality Index, according to the website, is 80 (AQI).

The Institute for Environmental Solutions Public Foundation has installed sensors in the capital and suburbs. The map shows average AQI value in different areas of the capital. It is updated hourly.

The U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan also installed a sensor. It shows the air quality index online. Information is updated hourly.

As of 8.00 am, the air quality index (AQI) in the diplomatic mission area was 38.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is divided into six categories indicating increasing levels of health hazard. AQI above 300 indicates hazardous air quality, while the index below 50 — good air quality.
link: https://24.kg/english/187378/
views: 107
Print
Related
Air pollution in Bishkek is still 'moderate' in many districts
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 84th place in ranking of most polluted cities
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'unhealthy' in many districts
Eco-activists propose to officially introduce Air Quality Index (AQI)
Air pollution in Bishkek is still 'unhealthy' in many districts
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'unhealthy' in many districts
First electronic air quality map launched in Bishkek
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
Popular
Mary Bernadette Condé became Kyrgyz kelin, but still not used to local customs Mary Bernadette Condé became Kyrgyz kelin, but still not used to local customs
Murder of boy in Muras-Ordo: Teenager taken into custody for two months Murder of boy in Muras-Ordo: Teenager taken into custody for two months
758 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 116 - in serious condition 758 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 116 - in serious condition
82 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 87,321 in total 82 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 87,321 in total
24 March, Wednesday
10:50
Russian President Vladimir Putin gets vaccinated against coronavirus Russian President Vladimir Putin gets vaccinated agains...
10:41
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
10:36
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
10:32
115 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 87,652 in total
10:28
Foreigner accused of torturing his wife acquitted in Kyrgyzstan