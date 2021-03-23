20:59
USD 84.80
EUR 101.11
RUB 1.14
English

Sanitary control tightened in Bishkek due to growing COVID-19 incidence

Sanitary control was tightened in Bishkek, number of inspections of business entities by mobile teams was increased. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported with reference to the Vice Mayor of the capital in charge of social issues Aizhan Chynybaeva.

It is noted that 56 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Bishkek over the past day. At least 46 people of them have confirmed COVID-19, the rest have pneumonia.

As of March 23, the total number of detected cases reached 29,045, at least 13,089 of them are pneumonia.

«The epidemiological situation is under control, but we need to take care of each other, the city. We remind businessmen that production control and responsibility for compliance with sanitary requirements rests with all managers without exception,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/187332/
views: 250
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 123.6 million people globally
Kyrgyzstan could start vaccination against COVID-19 this week
826 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 149 - in serious condition
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
75 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 87,537 in total
WHO concerned about rise in morbidity and mortality from COVID-19
Seven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
758 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 116 - in serious condition
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
82 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 87,321 in total
Popular
Mary Bernadette Condé became Kyrgyz kelin, but still not used to local customs Mary Bernadette Condé became Kyrgyz kelin, but still not used to local customs
Murder of boy in Muras-Ordo: Teenager taken into custody for two months Murder of boy in Muras-Ordo: Teenager taken into custody for two months
President Sadyr Japarov visits children repatriated from Iraq President Sadyr Japarov visits children repatriated from Iraq
Businessman from Turkey urges not to invest in Kyrgyzstan Businessman from Turkey urges not to invest in Kyrgyzstan
23 March, Tuesday
18:11
Murder of businessman Aierken Saimaiti solved Murder of businessman Aierken Saimaiti solved
17:58
Drug trafficking channel liquidated in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
17:35
Adilet Kamchybekov wins bronze medal in para-athletics in Tunis
17:19
U.S. Supreme Court to consider restoring death sentence for Kyrgyzstan’s native
16:14
Sanitary control tightened in Bishkek due to growing COVID-19 incidence