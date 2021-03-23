Sanitary control tightened in Bishkek due to growing COVID-19 incidence

Sanitary control was tightened in Bishkek, number of inspections of business entities by mobile teams was increased. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported with reference to the Vice Mayor of the capital in charge of social issues Aizhan Chynybaeva.

It is noted that 56 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Bishkek over the past day. At least 46 people of them have confirmed COVID-19, the rest have pneumonia.

As of March 23, the total number of detected cases reached 29,045, at least 13,089 of them are pneumonia.

«The epidemiological situation is under control, but we need to take care of each other, the city. We remind businessmen that production control and responsibility for compliance with sanitary requirements rests with all managers without exception,» the statement says.