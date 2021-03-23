826 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 149 - in serious condition

At least 826 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. Ainura Akmatova, head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health and Social Development, announced at a briefing.

At least 367 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals — 459. Including 18 people are in an extremely serious condition, 131 — in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients — 304 people is assessed as moderate; six patients are in satisfactory condition.

At least 51 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 27 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Osh region — 5, in Chui region — 18, in Jalal-Abad region — 1.

In total, 84,274 people have recovered in the republic since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.