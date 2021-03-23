75 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 87,537 in total

At least 75 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. Ainura Akmatova, head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health and Social Development, announced at a briefing.

According to her, 56 people got infected in Bishkek, 2 — in Osh city, 12— in Chui region, 3 — Issyk-Kul region, 1 — in Naryn region, 1 — in Jalal-Abad region.

«The reproductive number is 1.16. About 879 cases of COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia were registered over the past 14 days. According to daily monitoring, an increase is observed in Bishkek,» she said.

In total, 87,537 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.