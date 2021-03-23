Single tax return can be filed until midnight in Kyrgyzstan

Tax authorities of Kyrgyzstan began to accept the single tax return until midnight. Press service of the State Tax Service reported.
Until April 1, 2021, including weekends, the tax returns will be accepted from 9.00 until midnight. Taxpayers who do not have time to file the tax return during working hours can submit it after 18.00.
Tax returns must be filed until April 1 by:
- State and municipal employees;
- Individual entrepreneurs, including those paying tax on a license basis;
- Owners of taxable movable (transport), immovable property (apartments and houses), land (excluding household plots);
- Peasant and farm enterprises operating without formation of a legal entity.