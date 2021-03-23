15:59
USD 84.80
EUR 101.11
RUB 1.14
English

Single tax return can be filed until midnight in Kyrgyzstan

Tax authorities of Kyrgyzstan began to accept the single tax return until midnight. Press service of the State Tax Service reported.

Until April 1, 2021, including weekends, the tax returns will be accepted from 9.00 until midnight. Taxpayers who do not have time to file the tax return during working hours can submit it after 18.00.

Tax returns must be filed until April 1 by:

  • State and municipal employees;
  • Individual entrepreneurs, including those paying tax on a license basis;
  • Owners of taxable movable (transport), immovable property (apartments and houses), land (excluding household plots);
  • Peasant and farm enterprises operating without formation of a legal entity.
link: https://24.kg/english/187269/
views: 185
Print
Related
Organizations of Kyrgyzstan to submit tax returns electronically from April 1
Legal entities have seven days to file single tax return
Taxpayers have to file tax returns electronically from January 1, 2021
Legal entities have six days to submit tax declaration
Nationwide income declaring postponed to 2026 in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan changes form of single tax return
Kyrgyzstan starts accepting single tax returns for 2019
Income of Osmonbek Artykbaev's relatives amounts to over 28 million in 2018
Results of declaration campaign: How much Atambayev’s associates earn
146,000 Kyrgyz taxpayers submit reports in electronic form in 2019
Popular
Mary Bernadette Condé became Kyrgyz kelin, but still not used to local customs Mary Bernadette Condé became Kyrgyz kelin, but still not used to local customs
Murder of boy in Muras-Ordo: Teenager taken into custody for two months Murder of boy in Muras-Ordo: Teenager taken into custody for two months
Businessman from Turkey urges not to invest in Kyrgyzstan Businessman from Turkey urges not to invest in Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov visits children repatriated from Iraq President Sadyr Japarov visits children repatriated from Iraq
23 March, Tuesday
14:44
Rally at Emergencies Ministry: Protesters demand to hold tenders transparently Rally at Emergencies Ministry: Protesters demand to hol...
14:02
Kyrgyzstanis win Restaurant Sport Tournament in St. Petersburg
13:44
Owners of vehicles with Abkhazian license plates hold rally in Bishkek
12:48
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 123.6 million people globally
12:16
Kyrgyzstan could start vaccination against COVID-19 this week