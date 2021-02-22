Legal entities have seven days to file single tax return

Legal entities have only one week left to file the single tax return. The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan reminds.

According to the law, domestic organizations, including peasant and farm enterprises, as well as foreign organizations operating in Kyrgyzstan with formation of a permanent institution have to file the tax return by March 1.

The state and municipal employees, individual entrepreneurs, including those paying tax on a license basis, individuals who own taxable movable property (transport), real estate (apartments and houses) and land (with the exception of owners of household plots), as well as peasant and farm enterprises operating without formation of a legal entity have to file the single tax return by April 1.