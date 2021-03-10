14:16
USD 84.80
EUR 100.88
RUB 1.14
English

Organizations of Kyrgyzstan to submit tax returns electronically from April 1

Organizations of Kyrgyzstan will switch to the mandatory electronic submission of tax returns through their «personal account» on Salyk.kg website from April 1, 2021. The State Tax Service reported.

Therefore, organizations are asked to get access to the «personal account» on Salyk.kg in advance. To do this, it is necessary to fill out an application on the website for granting / restoring access to the information system, print it and take it to the tax department at the place of registration.

«Having gained access, you can submit a tax return and use other online tax services completely free of charge through the «personal tax account,» the State Tax Service said.
link: https://24.kg/english/185958/
views: 62
Print
Related
Legal entities have seven days to file single tax return
Tax Service considers possibility of providing services at home
Russia ready to start work on modernization of tax system of Kyrgyzstan
First Deputy Prime Minister: Tax Service is not punitive agency
Artem Novikov: Tax bodies should be engaged in servicing entrepreneurs
Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan works as usual
Taxpayers have to file tax returns electronically from January 1, 2021
Head of tax office in Leninsky district detained for illegal issue of licenses
Seven Tax Service employees die from coronavirus, pneumonia for 2 months
14 tax officers of Leninsky district of Bishkek test positive for COVID -19
Popular
Implementation of presidential decree to reduce pressure on business Implementation of presidential decree to reduce pressure on business
Kyrgyzstan takes 78th place in Index of Economic Freedom 2021 Kyrgyzstan takes 78th place in Index of Economic Freedom 2021
Magnitude 4.9 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Magnitude 4.9 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
HRW: Draft constitution of Kyrgyzstan undermines human rights norms HRW: Draft constitution of Kyrgyzstan undermines human rights norms
10 March, Wednesday
14:11
New plenipotentiary representative of Government in Chui region appointed New plenipotentiary representative of Government in Chu...
13:56
Organizations of Kyrgyzstan to submit tax returns electronically from April 1
13:46
Sadyr Japarov and Mevlut Cavusoglu speak up for expanding cooperation
13:32
Kyrgyzstan plans financing of colleges under new model
13:09
State Material Reserves Fund resources to be used to curb rise in prices