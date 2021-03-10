Organizations of Kyrgyzstan to submit tax returns electronically from April 1

Organizations of Kyrgyzstan will switch to the mandatory electronic submission of tax returns through their «personal account» on Salyk.kg website from April 1, 2021. The State Tax Service reported.

Therefore, organizations are asked to get access to the «personal account» on Salyk.kg in advance. To do this, it is necessary to fill out an application on the website for granting / restoring access to the information system, print it and take it to the tax department at the place of registration.

«Having gained access, you can submit a tax return and use other online tax services completely free of charge through the «personal tax account,» the State Tax Service said.