A school will be constructed in Altyn-Ordo residential area. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The Public Capital Construction Department has already announced a tender for its construction.

«The new educational organization is designed for 480 students. The design and estimate documentation has been completed in full. The primary estimated cost of construction is 122,565,569 soms. The source of funding is the city budget,» the City Hall said.