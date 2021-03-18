18:00
USD 84.80
EUR 100.91
RUB 1.16
English

COVID-19: Youngest patient of infectious diseases hospital was 20 days old

The youngest patient with COVID-19, who was treated at the Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek, was 20 days old. Gulzhigit Aaliev, the Chief Physician of the hospital, told at a press conference.

According to him, a total of 7,000 people have been treated there.

«A 101-year-old citizen was also treated,» he said, adding that both the youngest and the oldest patients have recovered.

Gulzhigit Aaliev added that the hospital began to work in a special mode from the moment the first cases of the virus were detected.

«The employees lived at the hospital, we, one can say, completely closed ourselves off from the outside world. At first, there were great difficulties, no one knew how to examine patients, what to pay attention to. Now we have already learned how to examine and treat,» he said.

The first cases of COVID-19 were officially announced in Kyrgyzstan a year ago.
link: https://24.kg/english/186961/
views: 27
Print
Related
COVID-19: No prerequisites for canceling offline education in schools
Kyrgyzstan needs 3.5-4 million doses of coronavirus vaccine
Kyrgyzstan expects 2.6 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine: Vaccination to start in Bishkek, Osh and Chui region
Chinese vaccine against coronavirus to arrive in Kyrgyzstan tomorrow
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 121.1 million people globally
Third wave of COVID: Decisions on restrictions to be made at local level
Year of COVID-19 reveals problems in country's healthcare system
684 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 102 - in serious condition
98 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 87,143 in total
Popular
Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister
Kyrgyz State Medical Academy stops online education for foreigners Kyrgyz State Medical Academy stops online education for foreigners
Ulukbek Maripov and Sergei Kravtsov agree to cooperate Ulukbek Maripov and Sergei Kravtsov agree to cooperate
New project to develop green agriculture kicks off in Kyrgyzstan New project to develop green agriculture kicks off in Kyrgyzstan
18 March, Thursday
17:58
Farid Niyazov remanded in custody until April 7 Farid Niyazov remanded in custody until April 7
17:53
COVID-19: Youngest patient of infectious diseases hospital was 20 days old
17:46
Four pharmaceutical companies fined for driving up medicines prices
17:35
COVID-19: No prerequisites for canceling offline education in schools
17:33
Kyrgyzstani sues state for 10 million soms for discrimination