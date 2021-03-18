COVID-19: Youngest patient of infectious diseases hospital was 20 days old

The youngest patient with COVID-19, who was treated at the Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek, was 20 days old. Gulzhigit Aaliev, the Chief Physician of the hospital, told at a press conference.

According to him, a total of 7,000 people have been treated there.

«A 101-year-old citizen was also treated,» he said, adding that both the youngest and the oldest patients have recovered.

Gulzhigit Aaliev added that the hospital began to work in a special mode from the moment the first cases of the virus were detected.

«The employees lived at the hospital, we, one can say, completely closed ourselves off from the outside world. At first, there were great difficulties, no one knew how to examine patients, what to pay attention to. Now we have already learned how to examine and treat,» he said.

The first cases of COVID-19 were officially announced in Kyrgyzstan a year ago.