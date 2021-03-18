16:26
Meeting on border issues takes place in Tajikistan

Regular meeting of the government delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border was held in Guliston city, Sughd region of Tajikistan. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Executive Office reported.

The parties exchanged views on the issue of delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border.

«Meetings of working groups on legal issues and topographic working groups took place, during which experts continued discussion of issues of delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border. The Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government of Kyrgyzstan in Batken region Omurbek Suvanaliev met with the Chairman of Sughd region Rajabba Akhmadzoda to discuss interaction on prevention of conflict situations in the border areas. The meeting was also attended by the heads of law enforcement agencies. Participants of the meeting noted the need for further active expansion of cooperation between border regions of the two states, as well as strengthening friendship, mutual understanding and trust between the population of border regions,» the Cabinet of Ministers said.

The Government noted that the next meeting of the government delegations of the two countries on the delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border will be held on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The delegation of Kyrgyzstan was headed by the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev.
